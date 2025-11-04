Central Kolkata chokes as Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek lead massive Trinamool rally

1 7 Mamata Banerjee rally from Red Road to Jorasako. (Picture by Soumyajit Dey)

A rally in the heart of the city and double disruption of Metro services took a toll on commuting on Tuesday afternoon.

A Trinamool rally against the special intensive revision process, led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee with Trinamool general secretary and party leader in the Lok Sabha Abhishek Banerjee, from the statue of BR Ambedkar on Red Road to the Jorasanko Thakurbari choked the entire five kms stretch and also spilled over to the adjoining parts central and north Calcutta.

Vehicles were stranded along SN Banerjee Road, Queens’ Avenue, Janbazar, Central Avenue, CR Avenue, AJC Bose Road, Mallickbazar, and till Shyambazar in the north.

3 7 Traffic at SN Banerjee Road. (Picture By Soumyajit Dey)

4 7 Traffic at Janbazar. (Picture By Soumyajit Dey)

Trinamool supporters riding motorbikes made their way through the lanes around Central avenue leading pedestrian movement difficult.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has dubbed the exercise “silent invisible rigging” by the BJP-led Centre and the Election Commission.

Thousands of TMC supporters thronged the rally route, waving the party flags, raising slogans and holding aloft colourful posters.

Dressed in her trademark white cotton saree and slippers, Banerjee led the procession, occasionally stopping to greet people standing on balconies and pavements.

6 7 Traffic jam at Queen's Avenue due to the TMC rally on Tuesday afternoon. (The Telegraph Online)

7 7 Traffic jam at Queen's Avenue due to the TMC rally on Tuesday afternoon. (The Telegraph Online)

Abhishek Banerjee followed the chief minister, waving to the crowd, flanked by senior TMC leaders and ministers.