Bye bye Bappa: Mumbai bids adieu to its favourite Ganpati in the rain

Devotees throng the streets to take part in a procession of ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’ idol of Lord Ganesha before ‘visarjan’, immersion, during the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

A sea of devotees, braving heavy rains with umbrellas, gather on the streets of Mumbai to participate in Ganesh Visarjan celebrations on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

People take part in a procession for immersion of 'Parel Cha Maha Raja' idol of Lord Ganesha as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Mumbai, om Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

‘Gulal’, coloured powder, being thrown in the air as 'Mumbai Cha Raja' idol of Lord Ganesha being taken for immersion as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Mumbai, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

Police personnel keep a vigil during a procession before ‘visarjan’, immersion, of an idol of Lord Ganesha during the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

Devotees dressed in vibrant colours dance and play instruments in a procession for immersion of 'Mumbai Cha Raja' idol of Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Visarjan celebrations in Mumbai on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

People take photos on their mobile phones in a procession for immersion of 'Chandanwadi God Ganpati' idol of Lord Ganesha as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Mumbai, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

