Bengal Governor Bose defies CM Mamata’s plea, heads to Malda and Murshidabad

1 8 Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose arrives at Malda Town railway station to visit a relief camp to meet those displaced by the violence that erupted during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) act, 2025, in Malda, Friday, April 18, 2025. (PTI)

The Trinamool accused the BJP of fomenting further unrest in Murshidabad after a team of National Human Rights Commission and Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, who disregarded chief minister Mamata Banerjee's request to postpone his visit, proceeded to visit a relief camp in Malda on Friday to meet those displaced by the Murshidabad violence.

“I am going to the field,” Bose told reporters, adding that he would visit hospitals, victims’ residences, and relief camps to assess the situation.

2 8 Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on a train enroute to violence-hit Murshidabad. (PTI)

"I am going there to meet the victims and verify the reports that we have received from the field. I will go to the hospitals, residences of the victims and the relief camps. The central forces and the state police are there together and the situation will soon normalise. I am going there to meet the victims, following which I will send my recommendations," Bose, who took a train to Malda, told the PTI.

He also stated that he would visit Murshidabad following his stop in Malda.

NHRC and NCW launch independent probes

3 8 A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) arrives at Malda station to meet people who have taken shelter in a temporary refugee camp after fleeing violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district, in Malda district, West Bengal, Friday, April 18, 2025. (PTI)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), taking suo motu cognisance of the violence, sent a fact-finding team to Malda. The team visited the Par Lalpur camp and is expected to submit a detailed inquiry report within three weeks.

The National Commission for Women (NCW), led by chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, also began a two-day visit to Malda and Murshidabad to assess the impact of the violence on women and to inspect rehabilitation efforts.

"We have received reports that women in the affected areas and relief camps are not being treated properly. The NCW has formed an inquiry committee. We will speak to the victims and assess the situation before submitting a detailed report," Rahatkar said in Kolkata before leaving for the districts.

The NCW team will spend the night in Malda and head to Murshidabad Saturday. The panel is expected to meet district officials, victims, and eventually call on the Governor, chief secretary, and DGP in Kolkata Sunday.

Political accusations and counter-allegations

4 8 Sougata Roy and Sukanta Majumdar (File pictures)

TMC MP Sougata Roy stated, “When the CM had requested him, he should have honoured it. But his intention is to create tensions in the area and create trouble. The NCW and NHRC teams are also visiting the area to help the BJP foment more trouble and don't want restoration of normalcy in the area.”

BJP state president and Union junior minister Sukanta Majumdar Friday said the ruling party was nervous because the visits by the NHRC and the Governor might uncover the "nexus between the TMC and the rioters", who, he alleged, are being protected and appeased for vote-bank politics.

"The TMC is panicking because they know these visits will expose their links with those behind the violence. They are shielding the culprits for the sake of minority vote-bank politics," Majumdar told PTI.

Suvendu Adhikari praises Governor for mobilising Red Cross support

5 8 X/@SuvenduWB

Suvendu Adhikari praised the Governor for mobilising the state's Red Cross Society to assist affected families, in the wake of recent communal unrest in parts of Murshidabad.

“I extend deepest gratitude to Hon'ble Governor for mobilizing the West Bengal unit of Red Cross Society to provide critical support to the affected Hindu families in the riot-hit areas of Murshidabad. I also express my heartfelt regards to the Red Cross Bengal for their tireless and extensive relief work. Their compassion and swift action have brought hope and aid to those in need, who are affected by the recent crisis,” Adhikari wrote on X.

Union minister Scindia slams TMC

6 8 Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Videograb)

Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also weighed in, saying that the TMC government had “no justification to remain in power” after failing to maintain peace. “A state government that cannot maintain an atmosphere of peace has no justification to remain in power,” he said.

Scindia, who was in Manipur to review development projects, used the opportunity to draw attention to the situation in West Bengal, echoing the BJP’s broader criticism of the TMC’s governance.

Displacement and relief efforts in Malda

7 8 Displaced people, who have taken shelter in a temporary refugee camp after fleeing violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district, protest over restrictions on entry to and exit from the camp, in Malda district, West Bengal, Friday, April 18, 2025. (PTI)

The violence has led many affected residents to flee Murshidabad for safety, taking refuge in neighbouring Malda. Hundreds are housed in makeshift relief camps, including the Par Lalpur High School camp.

Tensions escalated at the Par Lalpur camp in Malda, where angry residents surrounded district officials, alleging that they were being pressured to leave the camp.

"Life in this camp is no better than prison," one of the camp residents said.

"They’re trying to force us to return home, but it's still unsafe. We want BSF camps in our localities in Dhulian before we consider going back," he said.

8 8 People at a refugee camp protest over entry-exit restrictions in Malda. (PTI)

So far, 274 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Central paramilitary forces are working alongside state police to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

Violence erupts in Murshidabad over Waqf act amendments

Communal violence broke out in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on April 11 and 12, particularly in Suti, Dhulian, Jangipur, and Shamsherganj during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protests resulted in the deaths of at least three people and injuries to several others.

With inputs from agencies