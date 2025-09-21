‘Because 8 PM is India–Pak’: Memes flood internet over PM Modi’s 5 PM address

1 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media erupted with memes on Sunday after the PM’s Office announced Modi would speak at 5 pm, breaking his usual primetime slot, with many joking the timing was to dodge a clash with the India–Pakistan cricket match.

“The reason Modiji is giving a speech at 5 PM today instead of his usual primetime is because we have the Ind vs Pak match at 8 PM today,” read one widely shared meme.

2 5

Beyond cricket, the meme industry went into overdrive, treating Modi’s speech like a festival of content. Hence the memes showed The famed ‘Babu-Bhaiya’ led ‘Heri Pheri trio’ is turning away from “other tasks” to ogle at “Modi’s speech.” The punchline says: “Content hi content hoga.”

3 5

Not all memes kept things light. A viral photo of Modi with folded hands, set against the tricolour, carried the caption: “Andh Bhakts and Sanghis are ready with tissue paper to wipe his tears.”

4 5

Another meme imagined the Prime Minister’s Office itself pleading with him not to proceed, borrowing the line “Tusi jaa rahe ho? Tusi mat jao” from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. A satirical twist on bureaucratic nerves, it poked fun at the idea that even the PM’s team might be bracing for fallout.

5 5

If one template captured the wider public mood, it was Ravish Kumar. An image of the veteran journalist delivering news was overlaid with his signature line: “Dar ka mahaul hai.”

For many, the meme distilled the sense of nervousness that accompanied Modi’s announcements after he announced Demonetisation on November 8, 2016.

Whether earnest or mocking, light-hearted or biting, they all converge on one truth: that in India, PM Modi’s address to the nation is a frenzy that pops a lot of eyeballs.

By 8 PM, the cricket may yet command the nation’s attention. But until then, India’s screens are flooded not with policy notes or political analysis, but with doctored posters, cheeky captions, and inside jokes — proof that when the Prime Minister speaks, the internet listens, laughs, and hits “share.”

RELATED TOPICS Narendra Modi