At least 18 killed as plane with 21 passengers crashes in South Sudan, probe underway

A plane carrying 21 passengers and crew in South Sudan's Unity State crashed on Wednesday, killing 18 people, United Nations' Radio Miraya reported.

The plane had departed from an oilfield in the northern state when it crashed, according to Radio Miraya, which is run by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The report gave no more details and Information Minister Michael Makuei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several air crashes have occurred in war-torn South Sudan in recent years. In September 2018, at least 19 people died when a small aircraft carrying passengers from the capital Juba to the city of Yirol crashed.

In 2015, dozens of people were killed when a Russian-built cargo plane with passengers on board crashed after taking off from the airport in the capital Juba.

