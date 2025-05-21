Asim Munir trolled for Field Marshal promotion, netizens call it 'full-blown delusion'

On Tuesday, the Pakistan government promoted Pakistan’s Army chief general Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, as reported by Reuters. He is now the second person in Pakistan Army history to hold the rank of Field Marshal, after Ayyub Khan.

The decision comes amid rising military tensions between India and Pakistan, including recent cross-border firing and increased troop activity along the Line of Control.

1 8

ADVERTISEMENT

According to state-run PTV, General Munir received the rare five-star rank in recognition of his “exemplary role” during the recent hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Even though the news was confirmed by the prime minister's office, that didn’t stop netizens from trolling Munir. X users questioned his promotion and expressed surprise over the promotion, pointing to military setbacks during the conflict, including ‘strikes’ on the country’s air bases.

2 8

Retired Army officer, Maj General K K Sinha took to social media to comment on the “mockery” of “terrorist” state Pakistan.

3 8

“Terrorist and failed state Pakistan yet did another mockery by promoting Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal after getting strategically defeated in ‘Operation Sindoor’, what an irony !,” he wrote on X.

4 8

“He is the 2nd Field Marshal after Ayub Khan. Ayub Khan imposed martial law in 1957. In 1958 he installed himself as the President of the country and the very next year he awarded himself the rank of Field Marshal. He lost the battle in 1965,” he also wrote.

“Pakistan should also give Field Marshal rank to Hafiz Saeed and Maulana Masood Azhar, they have contributed more for the devastated state of Pakistan,” he added.

5 8

Some users even called Pakistan government's move a "full-blown delusion".

One user wrote, "Asim Munir is so me, I also think I deserve a raise after doing the bare minimum."

6 8

Some users even compared Asim Munir with the fictional character Aladeen from "The Dictator". The user wrote, "Meet President, Prime Minister, Field Marshal, Admiral, Air Air Marshal - Aga Asim Munir. Going the same way as field marshal Aladeen. Same vibes. I’m hoping this is fake news?"

7 8

Citing reports that General Asim Munir took shelter in a bunker during the four-day skirmish with India, a user on X wrote, "Pakistan Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir has been promoted to Field Marshal — not for victory, but for vanishing. The only man in world history to earn a badge after losing a confrontation with India and hiding in a bunker while his airbases were under fire..If bunkers could talk, they’d ask for medals too!!"

Netizens even called him a "Failed Marshal".

8 8