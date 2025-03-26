Asia's largest tulip garden opens in Srinagar; mesmerises tourists with 17 lakh blooming bulbs

Tourists visiting Asia's largest tulip garden here are spellbound by a riot of colours and mesmerised by its breath-taking beauty as the 50-hectare Tulip Garden opened for the public on Wednesday amidst a display of 17 lakh flower bulbs.

The opening of the Tulip Garden -- nestled between the Dal Lake and the Zabarwan Hills -- marked the beginning of a new tourism season in the Kashmir valley.

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden was thrown open to the public by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as he inaugurated the Tulip Show-2025.

1 8 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during a visit to Tulip Garden after it was opened for the public, in Srinagar, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdullah toured the garden, visiting its different levels and flower varieties.

The chief minister highlighted the Tulip Show as a celebration of Kashmir's diverse natural beauty and a key attraction for nature lovers worldwide.

He emphasised J-K's timeless charm and scenic landscapes, inviting tourists to explore its unmatched splendour.

2 8 Visitors at Tulip Garden after it was opened for the public, in Srinagar, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (PTI)

Abdullah also interacted with several visitors and obliged to their selfie requests as well.

Interacting with visitors, the chief minister welcomed them to the "Paradise on Earth", encouraging them to cherish and share their experiences of the Tulip Garden in their home states and countries.

Later, taking to X, the chief minister said he was pleased to inaugurate the scenic Tulip Garden.

3 8 Visitors at Tulip Garden after it was opened for the public, in Srinagar, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (PTI)

"A true spectacle of nature's beauty, this garden embodies Kashmir's charm and warmth. I invite everyone to witness this breathtaking bloom and experience the magic of spring in the Valley," the CM said in a post on X.

4 8 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during a visit to Tulip Garden after it was opened for the public, in Srinagar, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (X/@OmarAbdullah)

"After more than a decade I was back at the Tulip Garden in Srinagar to officially throw it open to visitors. Over the next few weeks thousands of people are expected to visit Asia's largest tulip garden and enjoy the riot of colour," Abdullah said.

The inaugural day saw an overwhelming response from tourists and locals alike who marvelled at the mesmerising floral expanse.

5 8 Visitors at Tulip Garden after it was opened for the public, in Srinagar, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (PTI)

Seema, a visitor from Delhi, Seema said the experience of visiting the garden was mesmerising.

"It feels very good to be here. It is a mesmerising experience. We came to Srinagar for the first time and it was nice to see tulip flowers here," she said.

Another visitor, Satish, said it was altogether a different experience to see a large number of tulip flowers in the world's second-largest tulip garden.

6 8 Tulips bloom at the Tulip Garden after it was opened for the public, in Srinagar, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (PTI)

"The beauty of Kashmir and the tourist places here is amazing. Everyone should visit Kashmir once in life to enjoy the scenic beauty," he said.

A tourist from Mumbai, Surmil, has fallen in love with the garden, describing his experience as amazing.

"I love this place. So many tulips here, colourful. It has been an amazing experience. The atmosphere is very nice. The weather is cool here compared to Mumbai," he said.

7 8 Visitors take pictures at Tulip Garden after it was opened for the public, in Srinagar, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (PTI)

The garden was set up by Ghulam Nabi Azad, the then chief minister of the erstwhile state in 2007 to advance J-K's tourist season which was earlier limited to the summers and the winters.

Formerly known as Siraj Bagh, the garden was opened to the public as tulips of different colours have started to bloom, Floriculture Department officials said.

The department plants tulip bulbs in a phased manner so that the flowers remain in bloom for a month or more.

This year, the department has added two new varieties of tulips to the garden.

8 8 Tulips bloom at the Tulip Garden after it was opened for the public, in Srinagar, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (X/@OmarAbdullah)

A new colour scheme has been introduced this year, and the total number of varieties of tulips and other flowers has risen to 74.

Other spring flowers including hyacinths, daffodils, muscari and cyclamens are also on display.

About 17 lakh tulip bulbs have been planted in the garden that spreads over 55 hectares, the officials said.

The extension of the garden has reached almost its full capacity, they said.

The garden started on a small scale with 50,000 tulip bulbs imported from The Netherlands. It instantly gained popularity among tourists and has been steadily growing each year, both in terms of the number of visitors and the tulips that bloom.

More than 4.65 lakh visitors, both domestic and foreign, visited the garden last year while the footfall in 2023 was 3.65 lakh.