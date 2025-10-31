Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima shares late singer’s handwritten note ahead of ‘Roi Roi Binale’ release

Late singer Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima Saikia Garg shared his handwritten note for fans ahead of the release of his last film Roi Roi Binale.

Garima on Thursday shared a poster of Roi Roi Binale with Garg’s handwritten note. The words on the poster read, “My new film. Do come and watch it. With love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the caption of her Instagram post, Garima wrote, "Every word hits the heart. But amongst all this, there's burning in the empty chest. Another question -- what happened on September 19? How, why? I don't know where there is peace, but I don't feel like breathing until I get this answer.”

Zubeen Garg’s last film, Roi Roi Binale, hit screens on 31 October. The film opened to an overwhelming response at the box office, reflecting the immense popularity of the late singer-composer who died in Singapore on 19 September while swimming. He was 52.

Zubeen plays a blind musician in the film Roi Roi Binale. He is also credited as one of the producers of the film.

Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, Roi Roi Binale is billed as the first musical Assamese film. The movie features Zubeen’s original voice recordings.

According to latest media reports, seven persons have been arrested in connection with Zubeen’s death. The five accused — Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, Sandipan Garg and the singer’s two personal security officers (PSOs), Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya — were produced before the chief judicial magistrate’s court on Wednesday via video conference from Baksa jail in Assam.