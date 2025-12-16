Hugh Jackman says his next film ‘Song Sung Blue’ is a ‘working-class fairytale’

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman has described his upcoming musical drama Song Sung Blue as a “working-class fairytale”, reflecting on the story’s emotional backbone rooted in perseverance, faith, and everyday survival.

Speaking about the film, Jackman said it follows “two working-class people trying to get by, working two or three jobs,” who continue to hold on to a shared dream of performing on stage — not driven by instant fame, but by the sense of purpose and aliveness music gives them. While the dream does come true, Jackman stressed that the journey is far from a smooth ascent, making the story deeply relatable.

Set to release in Indian theatres on 9 January 2026, Song Sung Blue stars Jackman alongside Kate Hudson in the lead roles.

Presented by Universal Pictures India and distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, the film is a musical love story shaped by grit, longing, and resilience. Jackman plays Mike Sardina, a Vietnam veteran and recovering alcoholic, juggling multiple jobs while performing wherever he can, while Hudson has played Claire Stengl, a singer.

Film’s writer-director Craig Brewer said that the film is a soulful, big-hearted celebration of love, music, and resilience, however the journey is anything but easy. “I remember so clearly thinking that this is the kind of story that, if ever I were given a chance, I would understand how to make into a movie for a mass audience,” Brewer reminisced.

“As much as I know that there are plenty of moments in the movie that one could call tragic, I still felt very inspired by their love story. I felt a connection not only to the characters, but to the filmmaker who made the movie,” he noted.

Song Sung Blue also stars Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, Mustafa Shakir, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi.