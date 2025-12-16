Can you play as Sydney Sweeney, Mia Khalifa in new COD game? The truth behind viral photos

An image of Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney as a skin in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is doing the rounds on social media, with gamers and influencers discussing her involvement with the popular first-person shooter game online.

However, the gaming publisher behind the COD games, Activision, has not shared any official announcement regarding Sweeney’s addition.

In December 2021, Sweeney featured in a promotional short video for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, which had previously led to speculation online.

The recent images featuring Sweeney as a Black Ops skin are AI-generated, said a section of gamers on the internet who took into account the absence of any official announcement from the makers.

The image was posted on X on 13 December without the mention of any credible source. The X user shared the picture in response to another post showing American socialite Kim Kardashian as a skin in Fortnite.

The X user also shared a picture of adult film actress Mia Khalifa as another skin that the developers should consider adding to Black Ops.

A bunch of fans instantly detected the use of AI to create the images. “So AI tricked people yet again,” one of them wrote. “Stop clickbaiting,” another commented.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is the eighth instalment in the Black Ops series, continuing the story with David Mason and Raul Menendez in 2035. Co-developed by Treyarch and Raven Software and published by Activision, the game was released on 14 November.

Activision recently announced in a Call of Duty blog post that the seventh instalment of Black Ops will be the final game in the long-running sub-series.

There are 23 mainline Call of Duty games in the franchise. The first-person shooter follows military narratives, often focusing on World War II, the Cold War, and modernistic or near-future conflicts. The stories are centered on special forces, secret operations, and global threats across different nations and time periods.