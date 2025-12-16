Crunchyroll returns with Spotify wrapped-like year-end report for anime fans

Anime fans, assemble! If Spotify Wrapped sent you into a frenzy earlier this month, Crunchyroll is ready to raise the stakes with its own year-in-review experience — one that promises to reveal your ultimate character arc.

In 2024, the streamer’s year-end personalised report, the Crunchyroll Arc, went viral on social media, with fans sharing their anime personas, viewing streaks, and favourite series.

The hashtag #CrunchyrollArc generated millions of social impressions and community interactions.

This time, the anime streaming platform offers a new feature for premium subscribers, which unravels the personalities of fans based on their tastes and watching habits over the year.

“Your Crunchyroll Arc shows that what you watch is part of who you are and your story is always evolving just like any great character arc,” reads a press release shared by the streamer.

The anime personas are called spirit companions in the year-end feature. Several fans have been suggested the Curious Dimensional Nibbler (Hamurai), a genre-hopping adventurer torn between power and heart; or a Dread Collector, a relentless fighter who thrives when the odds hit zero; a Hanabae badge, the flustered keeper of grand romantic gestures; or the vengeful Wandering Neko, a lone traveler driven by grit, monsters, and myth.

Soon after the feature dropped on the streamer, anime fans took to social media to share their reports. While many were delighted by their results, some were left a bit shocked.

A fan flaunted his longest streak of watching anime for 48 weeks straight. He added a surprised emoji in his post after seeing his stats.

An X user received a Wandering Neko as her spirit companion after watching anime for a whopping 692 hours and viewing 1,795 episodes on the platform. “The final results of my Crunchyroll Arc 2025,” she wrote.

“There goes my Crunchyroll Arc for 2025. One Piece is No. 1, it was hard for it to be anything else. My biggest binge was Rent-A-Girlfriend. 173 hours of watching. I expected more, though it's true that aside from binges, I didn't watch as much,” wrote a fan on X.

Some fans, despite being long-term Crunchyroll members, could not access their reports. “I'm having the same problem! Being a member since 2013 and receiving the email I'm not eligible to receive the arc,” one of them wrote.

Some anime enthusiasts, however, were left a bit disappointed. “@Crunchyroll your 2025 arc is a little broken and doesn’t count higher than 48 days for the streak,” came a tweet.

To view the personalized Crunchyroll Arc, fans need to be Crunchyroll Premium subscribers before 1 December, meet certain engagement metrics, and use the latest version of the mobile app.