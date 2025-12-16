Rishab Shetty talks about Bhoot Kala performances post Ranveer Singh mimicry controversy

Daiva dance or Bhoot Kala performances on stage make Rishab Shetty uncomfortable, the Kantara actor said at a recent Chennai event days after Ranveer Singh’s imitation of the sacred dance at IFFI courted controversy.

“It makes me uncomfortable. While much of the film involves cinema and performance, the daiva aspect is sensitive and sacred. Wherever I go, I ask people not to perform it on stage or turn it into a mockery. It is something we are deeply emotionally connected to,” Rishab said at Behindwoods event in Chennai.

Soon after a video of Ranveer and Rishab’s International Film Festival of India (IFF) interaction went viral on social media, a section of internet users slammed the former for his act. Ranveer also drew flak for his inadequate knowledge of Tulunadu Daivaradhane beliefs, after he referred to Chamundi Mata as a ghost and mimicked her.

Rishab, too, came under fire for not objecting to Ranveer’s behaviour and instead laughing along.

During the Chennai event, without mentioning anyone specifically, he spoke about the growing concern over sacred cultural symbols being shown as public performances.

After facing backlash, Ranveer issued an apology, clarifying that his intent was to commend Rishab’s performance.

In his apology, Ranveer wrote, “My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara, also written and fronted by Shetty.

Shetty reprises his role as the protagonist in Kantara: Chapter 1. The film features Shetty as a tribal leader, Berme, who protects his community as well as the other subjects of the kingdom from the tyranny of their rulers.

The film tells a fictional story inspired by the traditions and conflicts surrounding human-forest relationships in coastal Karnataka, specifically focussing on the practice of Bhoota Kola.

In Kantara and Kantara: Chapter 1, ‘Daivas’ are the ancient deities who are an integral part of the Tuluva tradition of Dhaivaradhane, a practice revered in Karnataka's coastal region.

Shetty won the National Film Award for Best Actor last year for his performance in Kantara. Kantara: Chapter 2 is already in the works.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently basking in the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, currently running in cinemas.