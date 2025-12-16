‘Dhurandhar’ overtakes ‘Saiyaara’ to become third highest grossing Indian film of 2025

Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar has surpassed Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer romance drama Saiyaara at the domestic box office to become the third highest grossing Indian film of 2025, as per latest trade reports.

The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller has so far earned Rs 396.40 crore nett in India, according to a statement issued by production banner Jio Studios on Tuesday.

Mohit Suri’s romance drama earned Rs 329.20 crore nett in India during its theatrical run, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. According to production banner YRF, Saiyaara had collected Rs 376 crore gross at the domestic box office.

Released on 5 December, Dhurandhar earned 31.80 crore nett in India on its second Monday. The film is only behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 in the list of highest grossing 2025 movies.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, Dhurandhar follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and R. Madhavan alongside Ranveer.

On the other hand, Saiyaara revolves around struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collaborate on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.