MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 16 December 2025

‘Dhurandhar’ overtakes ‘Saiyaara’ to become third highest grossing Indian film of 2025

While ‘Dhruandhar’ stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, ‘Saiyaara’ is fronted by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.12.25, 02:55 PM
A poster of ‘Dhurandhar’; A poster of ‘Saiyaara’

A poster of ‘Dhurandhar’; A poster of ‘Saiyaara’ File Picture

Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar has surpassed Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer romance drama Saiyaara at the domestic box office to become the third highest grossing Indian film of 2025, as per latest trade reports.

The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller has so far earned Rs 396.40 crore nett in India, according to a statement issued by production banner Jio Studios on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohit Suri’s romance drama earned Rs 329.20 crore nett in India during its theatrical run, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. According to production banner YRF, Saiyaara had collected Rs 376 crore gross at the domestic box office.

Released on 5 December, Dhurandhar earned 31.80 crore nett in India on its second Monday. The film is only behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 in the list of highest grossing 2025 movies.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, Dhurandhar follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and R. Madhavan alongside Ranveer.

On the other hand, Saiyaara revolves around struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collaborate on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.

RELATED TOPICS

Dhurandhar Saiyaara Ranveer Singh Aditya Dhar Ahaan Panday Aneet Padda
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Messi mess fallout: Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas ‘offers’ to quit for ‘fair probe’

Bengal’s ruling party and government were left red-faced after the chaos that erupted at Salt Lake stadium during the big-ticket event held for Lionel Messi
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

Through this judgment, court exposed illegal, mala fide targeting by Modi govt

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT