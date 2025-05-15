MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Thursday, 15 May 2025

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Zoe Saldana, Tom Cruise, Heidi Klum dazzle on red carpet on Day 2

The 78th edition of the annual film festival opened in southern France on May 14 and will conclude on May 25

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.05.25, 07:04 PM

Tom Cruise, Hannah Waddingham, Halle Berry, Zoe Saldana and Heidi Klum were among the celebrities who levelled up their fashion game with head-turning outfits on Day 2 of this year’s Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera. Here’s a look at who wore what to the event on Wednesday. 

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise

Reuters
Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, the eighth and last instalment in the hit spy thriller film franchise, received a five-minute standing ovation at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

For the event, the 62-year-old actor opted for a classic black tuxedo with a black bow tie and black trousers. 

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria

Reuters

Actress-producer Eva Longoria dazzled in a metallic blue gown featuring a halter-style neckline and a body-skimming silhouette. A messy bun with a few loose strands framing her face completed her look. 

Wan Qian-hui

Wan Qian-hui

Reuters

Chinese actress Wan Qian-hui opted for a black halter-style top paired with an ornate, heavily embellished shoulder piece. Known for the show Love from Divorce, the actress attended the screening of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana

Reuters

Emilia Perez star Zoe Saldana attended the event in a custom black Saint Laurent gown. The ensemble features a plunging halter neckline, a clinched waist, and a floor-length silhouette with an open back. 

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum

Reuters

German television actress Heidi Klum walked down the red carpet in a dreamy silver gown with an off-shoulder neckline and a plunging cut in the front. Klum had stunned on Day 1 of the event in a gorgeous pink Elie Saab floral gown. 

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham

Reuters

Hannah Waddingham, who stars in Mission: Impossible alongside Tom Cruise, walked the red carpet in a pink off-shoulder gown. She opted for a stone-studded necklace to accessorise her look.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry

Reuters

Actress Halle Berry walked the red carpet in a dramatic black-and-pink ensemble with a voluminous skirt. The actress, who is also a jury member at this year’s event, kept her look simple with minimal accessories.

