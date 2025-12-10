Zendaya to star opposite Robert Pattinson in ‘The Drama’; first-look poster out

Zendaya’s Emma Harwood is engaged to Robert Pattinson’s Charlie Thompson in Kristoffer Borgli’s The Drama, shows a first-look poster shared by production banner A24 on Tuesday.

The poster shows Zendaya sitting on Pattinson’s lap as she flaunts her engagement ring.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Drama follows Emma (Zendaya), who holds a B.A. degree in English. She is engaged to Pattison’s Charlie, a Ph.D in Art History. Emma works at Mission Books and Charlie serves as the Director of the Cambridge Art Museum.

"The Drama. Formal invitation to follow,” the makers captioned their post on Instagram.

The makers also shared a fake engagement announcement printed in the Boston Globe.

“Mr and Mrs. Roger Harwood of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, announce the engagement of their daughter, Emma Harwood, to Charlie Thompson, son of Mr. And Mrs. Alan Thompson of London, England. Mr. Harwood, a decorated military veteran, is proud to share this joyous news,” reads the announcement.

“Miss Harwood is a 2013 graduate of Portside High School and a 2017 honors graduate of Boston University, where she earned a B.A. degree in English. She is currently employed at Mission Books. The future groom, Mr. Thompson, was a 2004 Ph.D in Art History from Tufts University. He serves as the Director of the Cambridge Art Museum. The couple will wed on April 3, 2026,” the announcement adds.

The romantic comedy is set to hit theatres on April 3 next year.

Robert Pattinson was last seen in Die My Love, which also stars Jennifer Lawrence. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Zendaya, on the other hand, last appeared in the romantic sports film Challengers alongside Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist.