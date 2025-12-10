‘Stranger Things’ S5 Vol 1 sees steep fall in viewership in second week

Popular sci-fi show Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 has topped Netflix’s global top 10 TV shows list for the second consecutive week, despite a steep fall in its viewership from 59.6 million views in its first five days to 23.6 million views in its second week, the streamer said on Tuesday.

Trailing right behind the latest instalment of Stranger Things is rapper 50 Cent’s Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Billed as a ‘staggering examination of the media mogul, music legend and convicted offender’, the show scored 21.8 million views in its debut week on the streamer.

The previous four instalments of Stranger Things also featured on the streamer’s weekly list. While Season 1 secured the third place, Season 2 secured the fifth position. Season 3 bagged the sixth spot and Season 4 ranked seventh on the list, which also includes shows like The Abandons: Season 1 and The Rats: A Witcher Tale.

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Jamie Campbell Bower, Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard, the second volume of Stranger Things Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on 26 December in India. The series finale will drop on 1 January, 2026.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, the Duffer Brothers-created sci-fi series began in 2016 with the disappearance of Schnapp’s Will Byers in the pilot episode. This sparked a chain of events which culminated in Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) defeating Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the murderous antagonist from an alternate dimension, using telekinesis in the final episode of Season 4.

Season 5 will see the residents of Hawkins taking one final stand against Vecna and the Demogorgons (humanoid monsters) from the Upside Down.