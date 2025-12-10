Baz Luhrmann’s ‘EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert’ to hit theatres globally in 2026

Neon and Universal Pictures Content Group have secured domestic and international rights to Baz Luhrmann’s EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, a new docu-feature built around rare and previously unseen material from the singer’s career.

Neon will handle the US theatrical release, while Universal Pictures International will roll out the film globally in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Sony Music Vision, Bazmark and Authentic Studios, the film premiered in official selection at the Toronto Film Festival, drawing strong critical response.

EPiC incorporates rare footage from Presley’s 1970s Las Vegas residency, 16mm material from Elvis on Tour, and 8mm reels from the Graceland archive. It also features recordings of Elvis narrating “his side of the story” discovered during Luhrmann’s research for his 2022 Oscar-nominated biographical feature Elvis.

The project marks Luhrmann’s second large-scale work on Presley, following Elvis, which earned eight Academy Award nominations, multiple BAFTA and Golden Globe wins, and nearly USD 300 million at the worldwide box office.

“From the first day my editor, Jonathan Redmond, and I encountered this rare and never-before-seen footage of Elvis almost 8 years ago, it has been our mission that Elvis should finally fulfil his unrealised dream to tour around the world,” Luhrmann said in a statement.

“When we started this project with Sony Music Vision and Bazmark, Baz set out to reimagine how audiences would experience Elvis—an ambition he has fully delivered on. Partnering with Neon and Universal Pictures Content Group to share Baz’s vision globally is a true milestone for Authentic Studios,” Colin Smeeton, President, Authentic Studios, added.