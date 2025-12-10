MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Symbol of transformation’: Miley Cyrus drops ‘Dream As One’ music video ahead of ‘Avatar’ 3 release

The song from James Cameron’s upcoming sci-fi epic has already received a Golden Globes nod for best original song

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.12.25, 10:07 AM
Miley Cyrus in ‘Dream As One’ music video

Miley Cyrus in ‘Dream As One’ music video YouTube

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus on Tuesday dropped the official music video for Dream As One, the Avatar: Fire and Ash song which has also received a Golden Globes nod for Best Original Song From A Motion Picture.

“It’s been one beautiful moment after the next lately… so much to celebrate, including our Golden Globe nomination for Dream As One from Avatar: Fire And Ash. It’s been a fantasy come to life being a part of the Avatar adventure,” she wrote on X.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the popular Avatar franchise, the 33-year-old musician added, “This song has become a symbol of transformation, power, and the entering of a new era for anyone who’s ever risen from their own ashes. When we dream as one, we create a new reality.”

Dream As One is directed by Glen Luchford. The song is penned and composed by Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, and Simon Franglen.

Cyrus recently attended the global premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles on 1 December. At the event, the Wrecking Ball singer confirmed her engagement with boyfriend Maxx Morando. She also announced that she is preparing something special to mark the 20th anniversary of her iconic Disney series Hannah Montana in March 2026.

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to hit theatres on 19 December. The film, which is the third instalment in the Avatar film franchise, has already secured a Golden Globes nomination in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Matt Gerald, and Kate Winslet reprise their roles from the previous films in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

