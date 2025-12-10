Prime Video shares first look of ‘Young Sherlock’ starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Prime Video on Tuesday unveiled the first look of Young Sherlock, an upcoming series based on young Sherlock Holmes, starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the title role.

Touted as a thrilling original story of the famed detective, the upcoming series will be directed and executive-produced by Guy Ritchie, who previously helmed the films Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, starring Robert Downey Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

The photos in the carousel offer a sneak peek into the shooting of Young Sherlock, offering a glimpse of behind-the-scenes moments featuring Tiffin, Ritche, Natascha McElhone, Dónal Finn, Zine Tseng and other co-stars.

It features Tiffin stepping into the role of the famed detective, shown as a young amateur detective in the 1870s.

“Never fear, Young Sherlock’s here,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Based on Andy Lane’s Young Sherlock Holmes novels, the eight-part series revisits Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic sleuth in his formative years. The series has added acclaimed actor Colin Firth to its cast.

Firth will play Sir Bucephalus Hodge, with further character details currently under wraps, reported Variety. The show also features Joseph Fiennes.

Young Sherlock is set to premiere on Prime Video in 2026.