Zendaya joins the voice cast of ‘Shrek 5’, first teaser out

Hollywood star Zendaya has joined the voice cast of Shrek 5 as Felicia, one of Shrek and Fiona’s triplets, production house Universal Pictures announced on Thursday, sharing the first teaser of the upcoming animated film.

In the upcoming instalment of the Shrek franchise, Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy will reprise their respective roles as Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona.

The 27-second-long teaser opens with Shrek, Donkey, Princess Fiona and Felicia gathered around a magic mirror to ask, “Who’s the fairest of them all?” “Why Shrek, of course,” the mirror responds, before displaying a montage of Shrek in comical poses — wearing glasses, dancing in a skintight bodysuit, and flaunting his chiselled abs.

“Who’s making this stuff?” Shrek asks, to which Pinocchio pops in to say, “Not me,” causing his nose to grow.

Shrek and Fiona’s three ogre children were first introduced in the third movie, Shrek the Third (2007).

It has been 15 years since the last Shrek movie, Shrek Forever After, was released in 2010.

The franchise began with Shrek in 2001, which quickly became a cultural phenomenon and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It was followed by Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007) and Shrek Forever After (2010). Antonio Banderas’ fan-favourite character, Puss in Boots, also spawned two spinoffs—Puss in Boots (2011) and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022). The upcoming film, Shrek 5, is set to hit screens on Christmas 2026.

On the work front, Zendaya is also set to star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic fantasy film The Odyssey.