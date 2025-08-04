K-pop meets King of Pop: BTS records Michael Jackson’s unreleased song for tribute album

K-pop boy band BTS has recorded an unreleased song of the late American pop legend Michael Jackson as part of a tribute album, as per reports.

Paddy Dunning, owner of Ireland’s Grouse Lodge studio, told Ireland-based media portal The Irish Sun that Michael Jackson had started working on an album during his five-month stay with his children at the studio back in 2006.

However, the album could not be completed due to various reasons. Jackson, popularly known as the King of Pop, died in 2009.

BTS members visited the studio last year and re-recorded one of the unreleased songs Jackson wrote in 2006, Dunning told the Irish media outlet.

“The sessions started last year and we have already had the Korean boy band BTS over with us in Grouse Lodge, recording one of the songs. There’s about ten more, written especially for Michael by the collaborators he worked with in Ireland, including producer Rodney Jerkins and rapper Nephew, who have signed up for the project,” Dunning said .

Dunning recently visited the US to rope in other artists for singing numbers from Jackson’s unreleased album, he said.

The tribute album, supported by Michael Jackson’s Estate, also includes a documentary based on the life of the pop icon’s time in Ireland, offering a glimpse into the artist’s creatively rich yet publicly unknown chapters.

Fans could not stop raving about the unexpected collaboration between BTS and Michael Jackson.

“Only the best of the best for King Michael Jackson. No one else can be truer to his legacy than the princes of Pop music. BTS, the legends you are. Apobangpo,” wrote an X user.

Another X user praised the similarity between Michael Jackson’s critique of systemic injustice and racism and BTS’s role as a modern voice for youth. “Michael Jackson talks about resistance and injustice in this song. It started as a raw protest song and became a generational rallying cry. Just like him, BTS has been the voice of our youth through their songs. @BTS_twt Please continue to be our voice.”

A fan called it a big development, explaining how the people may have an emotional reaction to the song.

However, this isn’t the first time in BTS’ musical career that they are set to pay a tribute to the King of Pop.

The band’s chart-topping 2020 song Dynamite paid a homage to Michael Jackson. The music video of the song featured Jackson’s iconic dance steps.

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 50. The cause of death was an overdose of propofol, a lethal drug, administered by his physician, Dr. Conrad Murray. Dr. Murray was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

On the work front, BTS recently dropped their first live album, Permission to Dance On Stage — Live, featuring 22 tracks from their world tour, which marked their long-awaited return to the music scene as a group after three years.

Suga was the last member of BTS to return to civilian life on June 21 after a 21-month public service.