‘We stand against violence’: Kapil Sharma thanks Surrey mayor, police for visit to his Canada cafe weeks after shooting

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has expressed gratitude to Surrey mayor Brenda Locke and the local police for dining at his Canada cafe, which recently re-opened following a shooting incident in July.

“Thank you Mayor Brenda Locke,@surreypoliceservice and all the officials who visited @thekapscafe_ to show their love and support. United we stand against violence. We’re truly grateful,” wrote Kapil on Instagram Sunday, making his first public statement about the incident.

According to media reports, at least eight shots were fired at Kap’s Cafe in July. The cafe is located on the border of Surrey and North Delta in British Columbia, Canada. A police complaint was lodged around 1.50am and the authorities responded swiftly.

Shortly after the incident, Harjit Singh Laddi, an operative of the banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. Laddi, as per news reports, said the attack was prompted by certain remarks made by Sharma on Nihangs, an order of Sikh warriors, known for their blue attire, antiquated weapons and martial art traditions.

The cafe was opened a week before the firing incident. The staff described the shooting as “heartbreaking” in a statement. They further stressed that they would work to ensure the cafe remains “a place of warmth and community”.

“This cafe exists because of your belief in what we’re building together. Let’s stand firm against violence and ensure Kap’s cafe remains a place of warmth and community,” they wrote on Instagram.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma is currently hosting the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The 44-year-old also has the film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 in the pipeline.