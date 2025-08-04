Tom Holland drops action sequence BTS from ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ shoot

Hollywood star Tom Holland on Monday offered a peek into MCU’s upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, dropping behind-the-scenes photos from what appears to be a shoot for an action sequence.

“Spider-Man Brand New Day 1,” he captioned the post on Instagram.

Both photos show Holland standing atop a tank-like vehicle in the costume of the web-slinging superhero. A safety harness sticks to the back of his costume in the photos.

Holland’s sneak peek comes just a day after the makers shared a teaser revealing Holland’s new suit from the upcoming MCU film, which is currently in production.

Brand New Day marks the fourth MCU Spider-Man instalment from Sony and Disney after 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Brand New Day is based on the Spider-Man comic of the same name. The film follows Parker’s deal with Mephisto to make the world forget he is Spider-Man and resurrect Aunt May. However, the spell also dissolves his marriage with MJ.

Mark Ruffalo is returning to reprise the role of Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, in the upcoming film, which comes 14 years after the actor joined the MCU in The Avengers.

Better Call Saul actor Michael Mando is returning to reprise the role of the Scorpion. Jon Bernthal is also expected to return as the Punisher. Earlier this year, Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink joined Tom Holland in the upcoming film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theatres on July 31, 2026. The film will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who also helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

According to a report by US-based entertainment magazine Variety, actors Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who played Peter Parker’s friends MJ and Ned in Spider-Man: No Way Home, are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming film.