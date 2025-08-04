MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Singer-songwriter Aditya Rikhari joins Bhushan Kumar's music label T-Series

The 'Sahiba' singer will now work with the label on the upcoming film and non film projects

PTI Published 04.08.25, 01:14 PM
Aditya Rikhari

Aditya Rikhari Instagram

Singer-songwriter Aditya Rikhari, known for his songs such as "Sahiba", "Samjho Na" and "Raatein Guzaari", is collaborating with T-Series.

The "Sahiba" singer will now work with the label on the upcoming film and non film projects.

His musical approach is connecting deeply with listeners and resonating widely across generations. The new partnership will help amplify voices and contribute to building the next generation of music creators, according to a press release.

Rikhari, 24, called the collaboration a "landmark moment" for him.

"I’ve always held a deep admiration for both music and cinema, and aligning my passion for music with Bhushan Kumar sir’s vision makes this collaboration even more special. Its not just about reaching wider audiences, its about staying true to the kind of music I believe in: heartfelt, honest, and timeless," he said in the statement.

Bhushan Kumar, managing director of T-Series, added, "Aditya has a voice and style that feels honest and relevant. His songwriting connects effortlessly with today’s generation, and we are thrilled to work with him on multiple upcoming projects. He is an exciting talent, and we are looking forward to shaping this journey together across platforms."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

