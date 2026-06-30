Imani Lewis, Tanya Wright join the cast of horror drama ‘Killa’

Imani Lewis, best known for Vampires vs the Bronx, and Tanya Wright of Orange Is the New Black have joined the cast of the horror drama Killa, as per reports.

According to Deadline, Killa will be directed by Laci Dent, marking her feature directorial debut.

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Production on the film is set to begin in August. It is produced by Kareem Mortimer, Trevite Willis and Julia Chatwin of Best Yet Entertainment, alongside Ellen Schmit and Maggie Flatley of Brickyard VFX Studio.

Set in Louisiana, Killa centres on Asa Jones, an aspiring basketball player whose hopes of earning a college scholarship begin to fade, drawing her into a captivating force.

Further details regarding the film’s release date and other cast members are kept under wraps.

On the work front, Lewis’ upcoming projects also include the feature-length adaptation of Natalie Jasmine Harris’ HBO Max short film Pure. The film also stars DeLeon Hayes.

On the other hand, Wright returns to the screen with Killa, her first project since playing Dana Cook in the 2018 series Madame Secretary.