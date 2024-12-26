MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Despatch clocks 200 million watch minutes on ZEE5

Helmed by Kanu Behl, the thriller-suspense film also stars Arrchita Agarwal, Shahana Goswami, Ritu Parna Sen, Anand Alkunte, Ajay Purkar and Mamik Singh

Entertainment Web Desk Calcutta Published 26.12.24, 12:23 PM
Manoj Bajpayee in Despatch

Manoj Bajpayee in Despatch IMDb

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Despatch, which premiered on December 13, has clocked 200 million watch minutes, the streamer announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Just like Joy, your love for this story is also unstoppable! #Despatch streaming now, only on #ZEE5,” the streamer wrote on its official Instagram handle alongside a poster of the film featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Arrchita Agarwal and Shahana Goswami.

Helmed by Kanu Behl, the thriller-suspense film also stars Ritu Parna Sen, Anand Alkunte, Riju Bajaj, Prithvik Pratap, Ajay Purkar and Mamik Singh.

The narrative unfolds as veteran crime journalist Joy (Bajpayee) navigates the digital transformation of the news industry, confronting the possibility of being rendered irrelevant. Driven by a desire to break a major story while dealing with personal struggles, he explores the dark depths of Mumbai, revealing hidden truths. Along the way, Joy uncovers a perilous conspiracy that puts his life in jeopardy.

The film premiered at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and was later screened at the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

The actor is currently gearing up for the third instalment of Prime Video’s thriller series The Family Man. Directed by Raj & DK, the series also stars Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Dalip Tahil and Sunny Hinduja in key roles.

