K-pop singers Taemin, Donghae, Eunhyuk to perform at K-Town 3.0 in Mumbai

Popular K-pop artists Taemin, Donghae and Bang Yedam have joined the list of performers at K-Town 3.0, the third edition of K-Town Charm music event on November 1 in Mumbai, the organiser said on Sunday.

The K-Town Charm Event, also known as the K-Town Festival, is India’s celebration of Korean culture, featuring K-pop concerts, food, cultural workshops, and opportunities to experience elements of Korean history and modern trends, as per organisers JetALive, an Indian entertainment company.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highlight of the event is the performance of K-pop artist Taemin, who is set to visit India for the first time. The SHINee star is known for his iconic hits like Move, Criminal, Advice, and Guilty.

“Daebakkkk! If this looks like a dream, wait till you see it live! @taemin_bpm, @superjunior_dne_official, @official_onewe, @_yedam_official, & @jey.pov will be performing live at K-TOWN 3.0! Get ready, India, this is history in the making! Get your tickets NOW, on @districtupdates,” JetALive wrote on Instagram.

The lineup for the event last year featured EXO’s Chen and Xiumin, GOT7’s BamBam, and B.I..

This year’s festival will feature Super Junior’s sub-unit D&E members Donghae and Eunhyuk. The duo have built a strong fan base around Asia with some of their popular performances in Japan, Bangkok and Taiwan.

Another notable name is K-pop star Yedam. The former member of the boy band Treasure continues to prove himself as one of the most cherished voices in K-pop, and now it’s his turn to mesmerise fans in India.

The lineup also includes ONEWE, known for their live band style and experimental music, and Jey, a new talent in the industry.

Described as “the biggest celebration of everything Korean”, K-Town 3.0 will be held at Inorbit Mall, Malad, Mumbai. Event tickets are available on District by Zomato.