Armaan Malik cheers for brother Amaal as he joins ‘Bigg Boss 19’: ‘Jeet ke aana Sher Khan’

Bollywood playback singer Armaan Malik cheered for his brother Amaal Malik on Monday, hours after the music composer started his journey in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 19.

Reposting Amaal Malik’s X post, Armaan wrote, “Jeet ke aana Sher Khan, break a leg! (Just not literally) (come back with the winner's trophy, Sher Khan).”

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to questions about how Amaal joining Bigg Boss as a contestant made him feel, Armaan said, “Obviously, I was never in favour of it, but now who can explain anything to Amaal bhai sahab. Anyway, let him treat it like boarding school, have some fun, and come back soon. We have a lot of songs pending.”

On Sunday, the makers of Bigg Boss 19 introduced 16 contestants — a mix of actors, influencers, musicians and veterans — who will now battle it out inside the house.

At the grand premiere of Season 19, singer-composer Amaal Mallik performed Kaun Tujhe from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and spoke candidly about his struggles with depression and family issues.

Earlier this year, Amaal announced that he would sever personal ties with his family, maintaining only a “strictly professional” relationship moving forward.

“Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I am stepping away from these personal ties. From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn’t a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength,” Amaal wrote in a post he later deleted.

However, the two brothers later collaborated on the love ballad titled Bade Din Huye from the film Love in Vietnam, released in July.

Bigg Boss 19 will stream on JioHotstar at 9pm and air on Colors TV at 10.30pm every day.