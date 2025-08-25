‘Ek Chatur Naar’ trailer: Divya Khossla, Neil Nitin Mukesh get embroiled in a cat-and-mouse game

Divya Khossla’s debt-ridden woman blackmails Neil Nitin Mukesh’s millionaire businessman into paying her Rs 2 crore after the latter drops his phone containing scandalous videos at a metro station in the trailer of Umesh Shukla’s upcoming film Ek Chatur Naar, dropped by T-Series on Monday.

The two-minute-36-second-long video shows Khossla’s character struggling to make ends meet and pay off her debts. Just when she seems to have hit financial rock bottom, a jackpot comes along. She finds Abhishek Verma’s (Mukesh) phone loaded with scandalous videos involving him and other women. As Khossla’s character begins to blackmail Verma, he approaches the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Verma tries to undermine his blackmailer’s threats, she releases a clip as a prelude, setting the stage for a cat-and-mouse game.

Chhaya Kadam, Sushant Singh, Rajneish Duggal, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Heli Daruwala, Rose Sardana and Geeta Agarwal Sharma round off the cast of Ek Chatur Naar.

Shukla is known for directing movies like Oh My God, All Is Well, 102 Not Out and Aankh Micholi. A Merry Go Round Studios production, Ek Chatur Naar is produced by Shukla, Ashish Wagh and Zeeshan Ahmad.

Ek Chatur Naar is set to hit theatres on September 12.

On the work front, Mukesh last appeared in the 2024 film Hisaab Barabar alongside R. Madhavan. Khossla last starred in the 2024 action thriller Savi.