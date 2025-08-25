Aneet Padda wins the internet with her rendition of ‘Saiyaara’ title track; video inside

Saiyaara star Aneet Padda’s rendition of the film’s title track has left fans in awe of her singing prowess.

“The singing may be rusty but the love isn’t,” Padda captioned her post on Instagram on Sunday.

The video shows her strumming a guitar and singing the title track of the Mohit Suri-directed romantic musical, which features her opposite Ahaan Panday.

Padda’s video left fans impressed. “Wow nice singing,” wrote a netizen, while another commented, “This simplicity always wins the hearts of thousands of people. Adorable.”

Some fans urged Padda to drop a full-length cover of the song.

The original song is sung by Faheem Abdullah. A reprised version of Saiyaara’s title track, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, featured in the end credits of the film.

The title track for the Mohit Suri-directed blockbuster debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Global 200 singles chart, becoming the first Hindi song to achieve the feat.

Last month, the Saiyaara song also became the first Bollywood song to make it to Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart, leaving behind tracks by Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga on the Spotify chart.

Released theatrically on July 18, Saiyaara emerged as the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema, earning Rs 512 crore nett worldwide, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Saiyaara revolves around struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collaborate on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, which threatens to disrupt their relationship.

Saiyaara marks the first collaboration between Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on September 12.