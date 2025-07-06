Zareen Khan shares throwback video of fangirling over Katrina Kaif at ‘Race’ premiere

Actress Zareen Khan has shared an old video of her getting Katrina Kaif’s autograph at the premiere of the 2008 action crime film Race.

The video shows a younger Zareen beaming with joy as she meets Katrina, who looked stunning in a pink sari. Zareen was all smiles after getting the actress’s autograph.

Reflecting on the meeting, Zareen said that she had then not expected to be a part of the entertainment industry one day.

“Came across this video and the memory is still so fresh. I clearly remember this moment … it’s from the premiere of the movie Race. Thanks to a friend who got us passes, we were able to experience the magic firsthand. At that point, I was just a wide-eyed fan, never imagining I’d one day be a part of the film industry,” wrote the 38-year-old actress on Instagram.

“But look at how happy I am in this video, a total fangirl...grinning from ear to ear, getting an autograph from the woman I thought was and is breathtakingly beautiful,” she added.

Zareen made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with the Salman Khan-led epic actioner Veer. She appeared in the song Character Dheela in the 2011 comedy Ready, starring Salman. Her breakthrough came with Housefull 2 (2012), where she played a model. The film remains her highest-grossing release to date.

Zareen ventured into Tamil cinema in 2013 with the song Malgove in Naan Rajavaga Pogiren, and starred in the 2014 Punjabi hit Jatt James Bond. She returned to Bollywood in the 2015 erotic thriller Hate Story 3 and made her Telugu debut in 2019 with the action film Chanakya.

Her most recent film appearance was in the 2021 drama Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.