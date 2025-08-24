Manish Malhotra’s ‘Gustaakh Ishq’ starring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh to release in November

Gustaakh Ishq, a romantic drama produced by fashion Designer Manish Malhotra is set to release in theatres in November. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles, it was previously titled Ul Jalool Ishq.

On Sunday, Malhotra shared a note on Instagram, announcing that the first-look of the romantic drama will drop on August 25.

“Since childhood, I've lived with a deep ishq for cinema—the magic of the stories, the glow of the big screen, and the emotions that stay long after the credits roll. That love has shaped who I am, and today, it gives me the greatest joy to share a dream come true. This November 2025, my first film as a producer, Gustaakh Ishq, will release in theatres. A film born out of passion, poetry, and a celebration of love in all its forms,” Malhotra’s note reads.

“This Monday, I will be sharing with you the very first glimpse into the poetic world of Gustaakh Ishq. This journey is special, personal, and truly from the heart. It has always been my ishq since childhood... with the movies,” the 58-year-old fashion designer added.

Gustaakh Ishq is the third project by Manish Malhotra’s Stage5 Production, founded in 2023. The production banner had previously backed two films — Saali Mohabbat and Bun Tikki — which are yet to be released.

The film, which wrapped up shoot in April last year, is penned and directed by Vibhu Puri Dehalvi. The music of Gustaakh Ishq has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, with the lyrics penned by Gulzar.

The film also stars Sharib Hashmi in a pivotal role.