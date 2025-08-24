Blake Lively to star in upcoming romantic comedy ‘The Survival List’

Hollywood actress Blake Lively is set to star in the upcoming action romantic comedy film The Survival List from Lionsgate, according to US media reports.

As per a report by Variety, the film, described as an “action romantic comedy”, follows a highbrow reality TV producer named Annie who is assigned against her wishes to a new show hosted by famous survival expert Chopper Lane.

When a shipwreck strands them on a deserted island, Annie discovers Chopper is a fraud and knows nothing about survival, leaving her in charge of figuring out how to keep them alive. Forced to work together, they begin to discover an unlikely chemistry.

No actor has been cast for the role of Chopper Lane yet.

Blake has previously collaborated with Lionsgate for A Simple Favor, released in 2018, and its sequel Another Simple Favor, which hit theatres earlier this year.