Soubin Shahir drops BTS pictures from sets of ‘Coolie’ featuring Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan

Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir, who starred in Lokesh Kanagraj’s latest action drama Coolie, shared behind-the-scenes pictures with actors Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan from the film sets on Sunday.

Soubin, who played dock manager Dayal in the film, penned a short note thanking the audience for showering praise for his character.

“Sometimes, cinema is beyond just dreaming. Thank you all for your love & kind words. Dayal will always be special. Coolie will always remain very close to my heart. Much love to all,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

The picture also features Lokesh Kanagraj, standing beside the actors.

Soubin received praise on social media for his dancing skills in the song Monica from Rajnikanth’s actioner. Sung by Suhashini and Anirudh Ravichander, the track is a nod to Italian actress Monica Bellucci.

Rajinikanth plays a former labour union leader who sets out to take revenge for his friend’s murder in Coolie. The film also features Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

Coolie marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s seventh directorial venture. In 2019, he established the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with Kaithi, which he followed up with Vikram (2022) and Leo (2023).