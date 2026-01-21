Comedian-actor Zakir Khan extends break from comedy amid health scare

Comedian Zakir Khan is set to take an extended break from comedy that can last till 2030, he said during a recent live show in Hyderabad, mentioning that he wants to prioritise his health after constantly touring for years.

Currently on his ‘Papa Yaar’ comedy tour, Khan spoke about his decision on stage, a video of which went viral on Tuesday.

Khan revealed that the break can even last for several years until around 2028, 2029 or 2030.

“I'm going on a long long break, till 2028, 2029 or 2030 probably. I have to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things,” Khan said, thanking the audience for their support.

“Everyone present here tonight is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much,” he added.

Last year in September, the stand-up comedian said he is taking a break from extensive touring to focus on his health.

“I’ve been touring for the last ten years. Though I’m extremely blessed to receive your love and affection, touring this extensively is not good and very healthy. Trying to satisfy everyone you meet, 2-3 shows in a day, sleepless nights, early morning flight, and of course, no timetable for meals,” wrote the comedian-actor on his Instagram Story.

Zakir added that he has been unwell for over a year now.

In his subsequent post, Zakir announced that he will conduct a limited number of shows during his India tour, Papa Yaar.

The Papa Yaar tour commenced on October 24, 2025. During the tour, Zakir performed in various cities, including Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

Known for his comedy specials like Haq Se Single Hai, Kaksha Gyarvi and Tathastu, Zakir has also headlined the Prime Video series Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare.

In August 2025, Zakir Khan became the first comedian to host a show entirely in Hindi at New York’s Madison Square Garden.