Ayushmann Khurrana pens note to younger self on 10th anniversary of ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana penned a note to his younger self to mark the 10th anniversary of his 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old actor wrote, “A decade later, I write back to the one who dared to dream. #10YearsOfDLKH.”

“Slow down you crazy child. You will be fine. You will see the vagaries of life, the ups and the downs and you will emerge stronger. Your bigger plan should be a complete hush. There’s absolutely no rush. The goal is not to look at scoring hit. There is a far bigger plan,” Ayushmann wrote in his note.

Addressing the inner artist, he said, “Calm the hard core hustler in you, look up to the universe and be thankful for the life you have, for this moment, for being able to chase the dream of being an actor.”

Before Dum Laga Ke Haisha released, the actor was facing a string of flops like Nautanki Saala (2013), Bewakoofiyan (2014) and Hawaizaada (2015).

In a piece of advice for himself, he said, “Don’t be anxious. Everything will turn out to be ok. Dum Laga Ke Haisha, this small film with a big heart, is going to touch the lives and hearts of countless people across India and tell everyone to fall in love again.”

Penned and directed by Sharat Katariya, Dum Laga Ke Haisha hit theatres on February 27, 2015. The film follows a young man (Ayushmann) from a small town who is pressured into marrying Sandhya (Bhumi Pednekar), an overweight woman. Prem eventually learns to accept and love Sandhya, leading to a heartwarming story about acceptance and breaking stereotypes. The film explores themes of body shaming, love and personal growth.

“Prem and his oversized wife Sandhya are supposed to spend a lifetime together. Will a regular arranged marriage turn out to be a perfect mismatch?” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

“Please be true to your roots and true to your gut. You are God’s favourite child. Slow down you crazy child,” Ayushmann concluded.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha marked Bhumi Pednekar’s debut in the film industry. The ensemble cast also featured Sheeba Chaddha, Sanjay Mishra, Alka Amin, Kumar Sanu, Seema Pahwa and Shrikant Verma in pivotal roles.

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently filming for his upcoming horror-comedy film Thama, the latest addition to Maddock Supernatural Universe.