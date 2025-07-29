Monica Barbaro to star in Luca Guadagnino's 'Artificial'

Actor Monica Barbaro is set to star in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming directorial "Artificial" for Amazon MGM Studios.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the actor, known for her roles in projects such as "Gun: Maverick" and "A Complete Unknown", will join the previously announced cast comprising Andrew Garfield, Yura Borisov, Jason Schwartzman, Cooper Hoffman and Cooper Koch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Described as a "comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence", the details of the plot are being kept under wraps. The film will recount the tumultuous period at OpenAI in 2023 that saw CEO Sam Altman fired and rehired in a matter of days.

Altman co-founded OpenAI, but in the fall of 2023, after mounting safety concerns regarding AI, and reports of abusive behaviour, was ousted as the head of the company by his board. Five days later, after a revolt, he was reinstated.

Garfield would play Altman and Barbaro would star as chief technology office Mira Murati. Borisov would take on the role of Ilya Sutskever, a co-founder who led the movement to get rid of Altman.

Heyday Films’ David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford are producing the project, which has a script by Simon Rich. Amazon is planning to start production later this year.

Barbaro's latest work is "A Complete Unknown", where she starred alongside Timothee Chalamet. Directed by James Mangold, the film was released in December last year and is a biopic of the American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.