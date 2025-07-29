Does ‘Saiyaara’ star Ahaan Panday have a secret Instagram account? Here’s what we know

While Ahaan Panday basks in the success of his latest film Saiyaara, fans on social media have discovered a secret Instagram account, which seems to belong to the actor and is followed by several Bollywood celebrities.

The 27-year-old actor’s official Instagram account, however, is not linked to the newly-discovered profile.

The account goes by the username @panday.ahaan and has generated quite a buzz on social media. The profile picture features a cartoon image of a dog strumming a guitar. The bio of the account reads, “Do it from love.” Although it is set to private, the account has 206 posts, 505 followers and follows 1,603 people at the time of filing this story.

The account is being followed by several Bollywood celebrities including Ahaan’s cousin Ananya Panday, sister Alanna Panday, his Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda, and actors like Khushi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Alaya F, Aisha Ahmed, and Prit Kamani.

However, Ahaan has neither confirmed nor refuted the speculations, leading to some fans believing that the account is meant for his friends and family, while his public profile is for his professional journey.

Meanwhile, Saiyaara continues to dominate the box office as well as music charts globally. Last week, it crossed the Rs 200-crore mark in India. The Mohit Suri directorial is the second Hindi film to cross the Rs 200-crore mark at the domestic box office in 2025, apart from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava.

The title track for the Mohit Suri directorial has debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Global 200 singles chart, marking the first time a Hindi song has made it to the top 10 on the list.

Last week, the Saiyaara song also became the first Bollywood song to make it to Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart. The track by Tanishk Bagchi, Farheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami beat the likes of Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga on the Spotify chart.

Saiyaara revolves around a struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collab on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.