Popular ‘Shrek’ character Donkey to get its own spinoff film, actor Eddie Murphy confirms

Hollywood actor-comedian Eddie Murphy, who is all set to headline the fifth instalment of animated fantasy-comedy Shrek, confirmed that a spinoff on the film series’ much-loved character, Donkey, is officially set to start production from September.

Murphy, who has voiced Donkey since 2001, recently told ScreenRant, a US media site, that Donkey will get his own movie, similar to how Puss in Boots had his own films and a Netflix series. He also confirmed that the filmmakers have planned to start preparing for the Donkey spin-off film in September.

“Donkey’s going to be like how Puss in Boots had his own movie, Donkey's going to have his own movie, own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys. They’ve written this funny story. We're doing that, starting that in September,” Eddie Murphy told ScreenRant.

The Donkey spin-off film will revolve around a detailed portrayal of the character’s chaotic and humorous life. The film will also feature Donkey’s family, which will offer its audience a new perspective on their favourite character’s life.

After the commercial successes of Puss in Boots (2011) and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022), and a Netflix series, The Adventures of Puss in Boots (2015-2018), the makers are now aiming to bring a fresh story about Shrek’s another important side-character.

Meanwhile, the makers have dropped the first-look trailer of Shrek 5 in February. Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz are set to return as the voice actors for Shrek and Fiona in the upcoming instalment.

Zendaya has also joined the cast as the voice of Felicia, the daughter of Shrek and Fiona.

It has been 15 years since the last Shrek movie, Shrek Forever After, was released in 2010.

The franchise began with Shrek in 2001, which quickly became a cultural phenomenon and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It was followed by Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007) and Shrek Forever After (2010).

The upcoming film, Shrek 5, is set to hit screens on Christmas 2026.