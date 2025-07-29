Sara Ali Khan visits Gurudwara with Arjun Pratap Bajwa, fans call them ‘beautiful jodi’

Videos of Sara Ali Khan visiting a Gurudwara with Arjun Pratap Bajwa have gone viral on social media, fueling speculation about a possible relationship between the two.

Sara was seen exiting the Gurudwara and being escorted to her car, followed shortly by her rumoured boyfriend, Arjun Pratap Bajwa, who was also spotted getting into the same vehicle in the video.

While Sara looked ethereal in an all-white suit, Arjun kept it casual in a loose-fitted T-shirt and track pants.

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, “Peace and love for Sara, she is a sweetheart.” Another fan gushed over the couple, saying, “What a beautiful Jodi.”

Last year, a photo of Sara and Arjun together at Kedarnath caught fans' attention. Although both had shared individual pictures from the trip, a candid moment featuring the two surfaced and quickly went viral.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Hailing from a politically-engaged family in Punjab, Arjun is an actor, musician, and a fan of mixed martial arts. His father, Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, holds the position of vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.