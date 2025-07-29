Anurag Basu clarifies Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela’s film is not a ‘Saiyaara’ rehash

Following the immense success of Saiyaara, fans have been drawing parallels between the Mohit Suri directorial and Anurag Basu’s upcoming romantic musical starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela.

The comparisons on social media stem from both the films featuring rockstar protagonists entangled in an intense romantic narrative.

However, filmmaker Anurag Basu has denied the rumours and clarified that his upcoming film is not a rehash of Saiyaara.

“Mohit (Suri) and I are very close. I’m happy for his film’s success. The only similarity in our films is that the male lead is a rockstar, and the story is about his journey,” Anurag told a daily.

Anurag also addressed rumours about the lead female character in the film, played by Sreeleela, suffering from a mental condition just like Aneet Padda in Saiyaara. “In my film, the girl doesn’t have dementia or any (other condition),” he said.

While there are rumours that the makers have rewritten the script and will reshoot some portions of the upcoming film, Anurag has denied them. “We are not rewriting or re-shooting. I knew beforehand that the girl has Alzheimer’s (disease) in Saiyaara. So, why would I write the same [plot point] in mine?” he added.

Speaking about the delay of the movie’s release, Anurag shared, “We have shot about 40 per cent of the film. In August and September, we plan to shoot another schedule in which Kartik will have a clean-shaven look. He is currently shooting for Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, in which he has a specific look. The continuity is the problem. He needs to complete that film; after that, by the month-end, we will lock the next schedule.”

Anurag’s film was previously slated to release during Diwali this year. It is now pushed to 2026.