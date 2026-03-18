Anurag Dobhal shares first Instagram post after car crash, says he is ‘orphan’ now

Content creator Anurag Dobhal has shared his first update on social media following a recent car crash that left him hospitalised in a critical condition.

Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, had been in the news over the past few weeks amid a public fallout with his family. Earlier this month, he accused them of mental torture in a video posted on YouTube, alleging that they were trying to kill him and detailing incidents that strained their relationship.

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Earlier this month, Dobhal crashed his car during an Instagram Live session near the Delhi-Meerut Highway. He subsequently underwent multiple surgeries and remained in and out of the ICU.

On Tuesday night, Dobhal took to Instagram to share a photo from the hospital, confirming that he is recovering.

“Kabhi socha nahi tha ki zinda rahunga jis raastey mai gaya tha waha se aana namunkin tha. Mere liye ye sbb ek miracle se kum nahi hai. Ek Anaath hu aaj. Merko nahi pata aagey kya hoga kya karunga. Lekin ek naya janam mila hai toh kuch toh socha hoga bhgwaan ne. Bht saarey log pareshan hai mere liye. I am out of the ICU and safe for now. Shukriya jo log sath hai aur jin logo ne mere liye pray kiya hai shyd ye app logo ki prayers thi jiske karan ye janam mila hai. Baaki bhagwaan bharosey chord diya hai sbb,” he wrote in the caption.

In the aftermath of the crash, Dobhal’s brother Atul Dobhal, also known as Kalam Ink, denied the allegations made against the family and claimed that Dobhal had filed false legal cases.

Dobhal’s strained ties with his family reportedly escalated after his marriage to Ritika Chauhan. In his earlier video, he had described how he and his wife were treated during their first visit home after the wedding, and accused his brother and his fiancée Shreya of disrupting his life.

Following the incident, Dobhal was briefly discharged but had to be re-admitted after experiencing breathing issues. He is now said to be recovering, with fans flooding social media with ‘get well soon’ messages.

Several public figures, including Prince Narula, Elvish Yadav, Mr. Faisu, and Munawar Faruqui, had earlier extended their support to the YouTuber.