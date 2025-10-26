YouTuber Bhuvan Bam teams up with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for a new project

Bhuvan Bam is all set to collaborate with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for an upcoming project, the content creator-actor announced in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Sharing a redacted image of his contract on Instagram, Bhuvan wrote, “Sapne dekho doston, poore ho jaate hain. Wouldn’t have been possible without your support. Need your blessings always.”

The YouTuber is reportedly set to star in Sharan Sharma’s Kuku Ki Kundali alongside Wamiqa Gabbi.

Soon after he made the announcement, Bollywood celebrities and content creators congratulated Bhuvan in the comment section. “Bahut Bahut mubarak mere bhai. Uncle Aunty’s blessings and your hard work is paying off,” Rajkummar Rao wrote in the comment section.

Other celebrities like Karan Johar, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Farah Khan also joined the chorus to send their good wishes to the YouTuber.

Bhuvan Bam, 31, gained popularity as a content creator with his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines. His channel features short comedy videos that humorously depict the life of an urban teenager and his family. He became the first Indian YouTuber to reach 2 million and later 10 million subscribers.

Some of his popular characters are Bhuvan (a fictionalised version of himself), Sameer Fuddi, Titu Mama, Babloo, Janki, Mrs Verma, Adrak Baba, Mr Hola, Papa Maakichu, Detective Mangloo, Dr Sehgal and Babli Sir (also known as Angry Masterji).

Beyond his channel, he is also an actor who starred in the web series Dhindora and the series Taaza Khabar. He is also set to star in Prime Video’s upcoming historical drama The Revolutionaries.