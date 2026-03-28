YouTuber Anurag Dobhal becomes father, wife Ritika Chauhan shares picture of newborn

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal has stepped into a new chapter of his life as he embraces fatherhood. His wife, Ritika Chauhan, shared the heartwarming news on Sunday.

The couple welcomed their first child on Ram Navami (March 27). While they are yet to reveal the baby’s gender, Ritika announced the arrival with a touching photo of their newborn’s feet, writing, “On the divine and auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, God has blessed us with our most precious gift.”

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The update comes after a ‘challenging phase’ in Anurag’s life. Fans and followers have since flooded social media with love and congratulations for the new parents.

On March 7, Anurag went live on Instagram while driving his Toyota Fortuner SUV on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. During the livestream, he said he felt isolated and had no one to reach out to. “Log hi nahi bache hai yaar jisko phone karu, let's go for a final ride,” he said, as the vehicle’s speedometer reportedly showed 140-150 kmph.

The livestream ended in a crash. He was rescued and rushed to the hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU in critical condition and underwent multiple surgeries. His manager later confirmed he was under medical observation.

Anurag has since been discharged and is currently recovering at home.

Last week, Anurag posted a video on Instagram that shows him undergoing physiotherapy and revealing details of his injuries.

“One of my legs is totally numb, and I cannot move it. The hip above it underwent surgery, because of which the nerves of the leg seem to be damaged. I don’t know how I will recover,” he said.