No, Penn Badgley did not dance to ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’, but Indians love his video anyway

An edited video of You star Penn Badgley grooving to Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's hit song Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai has gone viral on social media.

The video is a fan-made edit. Badgley actually danced to Doechii’s trending song Anxiety during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video shows Badgley sporting a beige-coloured pantsuit and walking down the tunnel flanked by the show’s staff members before making his stage appearance.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, the popular song from the 2000s hit movie of the same name, was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik and composed by Rajesh Roshan.

Sharing the video, a meme page wrote, “I honestly could watch this all day.”

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the actor in the comments section, with many of them referring to Badgley’s You character Joe Goldberg. “Joe Goldberg after changing his identity for the 17th time,” one of them quipped. “Joe's next victim is Hrithik Roshan,” another commented.

“We don't know about YOU par humein toh pyaar hai,” wrote streaming platform ZEE5.

A fan said, “THE gossip girl dancing to a bollywood song is all I needed.” Badgley played the role of Dan Humphrey in The CW teen drama series Gossip Girl.

The fifth and final season of You hit Netflix on April 24. Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a stalker-turned-serial killer, returns in the final instalment of the thriller series based on Caroline Kepnes’s eponymous novel, You. The latest instalment of You examines Joe’s pathological obsession with his romantic interests and its deadly outcome.

You first premiered on Netflix in 2018. The second season was released in December 2019. While the third season premiered on the streamer on October 15, 2021, the fourth season was released in two parts in February and March 2023.

Season 5 opens with Joe back in New York City—where the story originally began—alongside his wife Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie). Now living under a new persona, Joe’s facade begins to crumble when he begins an extramarital affair with Bronte (Madeline Brewer), a young woman who joins his bookstore staff.