Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan to perform in Kolkata in August at ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ concert

Two of India’s most beloved singers — Shankar Mahadevan and Hariharan — are coming together for a live performance in Kolkata on August 9 as part of the Kings in Concert series.

Titled Maa Tujhe Salaam, the evening promises to be a musical tribute to the nation in the lead-up to Independence Day. The show is presented by Tunecraft Ventures, and the event is organised by Ishwara.

The concert will be held at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Hall B, and will begin at 6pm. Tickets start at Rs 999 and are available on District by Zomato. A special attraction of the evening will be an Indian flag illumination, as the Kolkata skyline will be lit up in tricolour as the musicians take the stage.

“Get ready for a night of music, emotion, and pure energy. Let’s create magic together. See you there,” Hariharan said in a video address to his fans on Instagram.

“I am coming to Kolkata with Padma Shri Hariharan. This concert is going to be a night of emotion, joy, depth of music and absolute ecstasy. Looking forward to seeing you,” Mahadevan said in a video clip posted by the organisers on social media.

“This is more than a concert — it’s a celebration of India’s spirit through the soul of Kolkata. Amidst the charm of yellow trams, vintage Ambassadors, and the eternal silhouette of the Howrah Bridge, prepare for a journey where every note speaks of love, legacy, and resilience,” District by Zomato said in a statement on their website.