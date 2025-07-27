James Gunn gets emotional at San Diego Comic-Con after standing ovation for ‘Superman’

Fresh off the box office success of Superman across the globe, filmmaker and DC Studios co-chair James Gunn received thunderous applause at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

Gunn made his first major public appearance since the film’s release on Saturday, soaking in a standing ovation in Hall H, the 6,500-seater audi at Comic-Con. The occasion was the panel for the second season of Peacemaker, the HBO Max series headlined by John Cena, who joined Gunn on stage alongside moderator Josh Horowitz.

An hour later, Gunn surprised audiences at the Jim Lee & Friends panel. The filmmaker choked up while speaking about Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the mini-series which serves as the basis for one of DC’s upcoming feature film.

“I make these kinds of movies because I respect and love what these people do so much, and I’m going to be very honest right now,” Gunn said. “I was looking at the art that you guys did…and it touches me so deeply…it’s so beautiful. This is the art form that I grew up loving…It’s so wonderful what you do,” he said, praising writer Tom King, artist Bilquis Evely, and colourist Matheus Lopes.

Addressing the comic book aficionados present, Gunn added, “The reason I’m so happy to be here with you guys, is because this is the real fans here,” drawing rapturous applause from the crowd.

Gunn’s Superman is on course to cross the USD 500 million mark at the global box office. The superhero reboot has earned USD 472.4 million worldwide — USD 271.7 million in North America and USD 200.7 million internationally — in 16 days.

Despite competition from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Superman continues its momentum at the Indian box office as well. It has earned Rs 47.17 crore nett so far.