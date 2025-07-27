MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘The Vampire Lestat’ teaser: Sam Reid takes centrestage with bloodthirsty rockstar persona

Based on the novels by Anne Rice, the series also stars Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles and Assad Zaman

Entertainment Web Desk Published 27.07.25, 12:58 PM
The Vampire Lestat teaser

Sam Reid in The Vampire Lestat’ teaser YouTube

AMC has officially dropped the first-look teaser for its critically-acclaimed gothic drama Interview with the Vampire Season 3, titled The Vampire Lestat.

While the last two seasons revolved around the journey of Louis (Jacob Anderson), Season 3 will focus on the charismatic Lestat de Lioncourt, played by Sam Reid.

“This season is about Lestat reclaiming his voice,” says showrunner Rolin Jones in the teaser. “It’s louder, bolder, and completely unhinged in the best way.”

The behind-the-scenes teaser featured Reid channelling his blood-soaked vampire persona, who will turn into a rockstar in the latest instalment. The teaser offered a glimpse into the dramatic sets, vintage microphones, mirror rehearsal shots, and moody backstage lighting.

Apart from Reid and Anderson, the upcoming season will bring back Delainey Hayles as Claudia and Assad Zaman as Armand. Also, actors Jennifer Ehle, Ella Ballentine, Jeanine Serralles, Christopher Heyerdahl and Damien Atkins are set to join the cast.

Interview with the Vampire is based on the novel series by Anne Rice and revolves around the centuries-long story of Louis de Pointe du Lac, a vampire, recounting his life to a journalist, Daniel Molloy.

The narrative shifts between the present, where the interview takes place in Dubai, and Louis’s past, primarily set in early 20th-century New Orleans. Louis shares his complex relationship with his maker, Lestat, and their shared life, including their adopted daughter, Claudia.

The Vampire Lestat is expected to premiere in 2026.

