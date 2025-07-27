MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Vir Das teases ‘craziest show yet’ after nine-year creative journey

The post comes just days after the release of ‘Fool Volume’, Das’s fifth comedy special on Netflix, which dropped on July 18

Entertainment Web Desk Published 27.07.25, 12:52 PM
Vir Das

Vir Das File Image

Hot on the heels of his latest Netflix special Fool Volume, comedian-actor Vir Das has teased a new project that he says has been nearly a decade in the making.

Taking to social media on Sunday, the Emmy Award-winning performer wrote: “Nine years of work, blood, sweat and just plain obsession. Thank you for watching if you did. Time to take a beat and lock in. I’m writing the toughest thing I’ve ever done. The craziest show you’ve ever seen… Very soon, it will be ready, and I shall humbly invite you to it.”

The post comes just days after the release of Fool Volume, Das’s seventh comedy special on Netflix, which dropped on July 18. The show, filmed across three cities — London, Mumbai and New York — has earned praise for blending stand-up with personal anecdotes.

Das had earlier revealed that he lost his voice just weeks before filming Fool Volume, and ended up rewriting the entire set in silence. Described as his most introspective work yet, the show addresses topics ranging from race and religion to immigration.

Fool Volume Das’s seventh collaboration with Netflix. His first, Abroad Understanding (2017), introduced his humour to audiences worldwide, followed by Losing It (2018), Hasmukh (2019), For India (2020) and Outside In (2020).

In 2023, Das won the International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series for his 2022 Netflix special, Vir Das: Landing, which offered a unique perspective on global cultural dynamics. This award also paved the way for him to make history again as the first Indian host of the International Emmy Awards ceremony in 2024.

