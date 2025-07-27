‘Game of Thrones’ star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau indulges in idlis at Bengaluru cafe; watch

The idlis and dosas at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe are simply irresistible — even for the kingslayer Jaime Lannister.

Recently, a Bengaluru-based content creator, who goes by the name Miss Shakira, ran into Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, known for playing Jaime Lannister in the popular HBO series.

Shakira, an ‘engineer-turned-content creator,’ said in her video that she was filming herself for a video in the cafe when she spotted Nikolaj in the background, indulging in classic South Indian cuisine. She went up to him and asked for a selfie.

The actor, who was making the most out of his India trip with other tourists, was seen sporting a black shirt and a matching cap.

“So I was at @therameshwaramcafe ,Bengaluru when I was randomly filming myself and just found @nikolajwilliamcw aka Jaime Lannister from @gameofthrones standing just behind me , it was a star-struck moment,” wrote the content creator alongside the video on Instagram.

Fans were awe-struck seeing the video, with several of them asking for the location. From gushing over the viral moment to throwing cheeky GoT nods, fans cannot stop talking about it.

“Omg, where did you find him? Did you ask how is Cersei?” a fan commented, alluding to Game of Thrones. “OMG, That's the KINGSLAYER,” wrote another fan, brimming with excitement.

An Instagram user quipped about Jaime’s golden hand, commenting, “Fake. That’s clearly not Jaime Lannister. He lost his right hand in season 3.” A GoT fan said, “The only time I would've loved to be at Rameshwaram Cafe.”

Last year, Indian content creator-turned-actor Prajakta Koli also met Nikolaj in New York. They discussed environmental issues, specifically how the Danish actor uses storytelling to advance conversations about climate action.

Nikolaj shot to fame as Jaime Lannister, one of the three Lannister siblings alongside Lena Headey and Peter Dinklage, on the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones. The show ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019.

The actor will be next seen in a historical epic series, King and Conqueror, set to premiere on BBC. The official trailer of the show was dropped by the makers on Saturday.